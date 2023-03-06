Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has heaped praise on Liverpool loan star Jarell Quansah, insisting that it is not without reason that the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp think highly of him.

The Liverpool loanee has impressed with his performances at Bristol Rovers in all the seven league games he has played since his arrival from Merseyside in January.

However, instead of what he did inside his own penalty box, it was his performance at the other end of the pitch that became the centre of attention on Saturday against Barnsley.

Quansah could not take Bristol Rovers’ best opportunity to score and the game with Barnsley ended 0-0.

Barton though is willing to stay patient and insists that it is not without any reason that a manager such as Klopp puts faith in Quansah.

“You know his quality”, Barton was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post.

“If you’re training with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, you’re in that elite environment, via osmosis you are going to get better.

“They think a lot of him, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and they tend to be a good judge of a player and a good judge of character.

“So we are really thankful that they have trusted us with his development.”

In the seven league appearances he has managed so far, Quansah has helped the Gas keep three clean sheets.

They are next in action away at Forest Green Rovers this coming weekend.