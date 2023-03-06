Leeds United defender Robin Koch is prepared to take the next step in his career and would be open to considering a return to Germany.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Leeds from German outfit Freiburg in the summer of 2020 and has flourished in Yorkshire.

He has been a regular starter for Leeds and has featured in all but one Premier League game for the Whites in the ongoing campaign.

Koch is currently in the third year of his contract and his deal with Leeds is set to expire at the end of next season.

He has interest from a whole of clubs, both in the Premier League and elsewhere, with Newcastle United keen, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The German is claimed to be ready to take the next step in his career by departing Elland Road.

Newcastle could be a possible destination for Koch, however it is suggested that he is open to returning to Germany.

Koch is keen to push on with his Germany career and returning to the Bundesliga would help his cause.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to convince Koch to stay at the club or if the player will move away from Elland Road.