Poor displays in training led to Besiktas coach Senol Gunes leaving Everton loan star Dele Alli out of the matchday squad for the weekend game with Ankaragucu.

The former England international’s career trajectory has followed a downward spiral and hit a new low when he was overlooked for Besiktas’ 2-1 win against Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Eyebrows were raised when the matchday squad was announced as Alli, despite recovering from injury, was completely absent.

He was available to be selected, but Besiktas coach Gunes did not want to include him.

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Alli’s performances in training did not impress Gunes and as a result the Besiktas coach left him out of the mix for the Ankaragucu game.

Alli has just one 90-minute appearance in the league for Besiktas so far this season, having found the back of the net twice.

Besiktas are claimed to have tried to terminate Alli’s loan in January, but Everton did not agree to an early end of the spell in Turkey for the midfielder.

Though he has a clause in his current contract to make the Besiktas move permanent, the Turkish club are not keen on the option.

And Alli is expected to head back to Everton in the summer.