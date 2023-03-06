Former Southampton manager Harry Redknapp has expressed his belief that Saints star Carlos Alcaraz is someone to keep an eye on as the season nears its conclusion.

January signing Alcaraz already has two goals for Southampton in the Premier League, with the second potentially a vital one for the Saints to avoid the drop.

The 20-year-old scored the only goal of the game against Leicester City at the weekend that lifted Southampton out of bottom place and only one point from safety.

Redknapp is impressed by the young midfielder, particularly liking how universal his game is as well as the youngster’s attitude.

The ex-Saints manager thinks Alcaraz executed his goal against Leicester brilliantly and thinks the midfielder is someone to watch until the end of the season.

“I really like the look of Carlos Alcaraz at Southampton”, Redknapp wrote in his BetVictor column.

“He only joined in January and he’s only 20, but this lad has definitely got something about him.

“He’s got a bit of everything in his game, and I like the look of his attitude.

“That was a vital win for them, and he took his goal brilliantly.

“He’s someone to watch between now and the end of the season.”

Before arriving at Southampton, Alcaraz had over 80 appearances for Racing Club, back in his native Argentina, making his debut when he was just 17 years old.

Alcaraz will be hoping his form continues for the rest of the season and he helps Southampton survive the drop.