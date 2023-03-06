Derby County boss Paul Warne has warned his players about Plymouth Argyle’s aggressive wing backs and stated that he is expecting an open contest when both sides meet on Tuesday.

The Rams have managed to pick up only eight points from their last six games and are fifth in the league table.

Next, Derby will travel to Devon to take on second-placed Plymouth, who have lost only one league game in the ongoing season at Home Park

Warne pointed out that Plymouth are capable of playing direct football as well as playing out from the back and stressed that Argyle have a strong physical presence in Sam Cosgrove in their front line.

The Derby boss pointed out that Steven Schumacher’s team like to pressurise opposition teams with their aggressive wing backs.

Warne admitted that the game on Tuesday will be a tough challenge for his side and stressed that he is expecting an open game.

“They play two different ways, the way I think they are going to play, but they also have the ability to play out and they also have the willingness, more so as the season has gone on, to play direct” , Warne told Rams TV.

“They are happy to go into Cosgrove, for example, because he has a really good physical presence.

“They have midfielders that run and they are really aggressive with their wing backs.

“They want to put pressure, as do we and it is an open game.

“So, for example, when they played Peterborough a few weeks ago, it was open and it could have been eight all, and both teams were going for a win and I expect the same against us.

“They are as brave at home as we are away from home, so it will be a tough game.”

When both sides last met in September, Plymouth managed to edge Derby with a 3-2 scoreline with the help of a brace from Cosgrove.