Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is of the view that Javi Gracia needs to pull Jack Harrison out of the Whites team to give someone else an opportunity to prove himself in his place.

The 26-year-old left winger began this season in an impressive manner but has failed to maintain consistency in his form in recent matches.

Harrison was close to completing a £20m move to fellow Premier League side Leicester City on deadline day and even started a medical, before Leeds pulled the plug.

Newsome is of the opinion that Harrison’s form has taken a dip since his failed move to Leicester City but insisted that the winger’s current poor form is not the result of a lack of effort.

The former Whites star suggested that it is time for Gracia to take Harrison out of the team to give him some rest while putting someone else in his place to prove himself.

“Is it a coincidence that after the window when it looked like the club were going to sell him to Leicester and he was there having a medical, and he got the call back”, Newsome said after the Chelsea game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“His form hasn’t been anything like it since that happened.

“I don’t think it’s through want of trying.

“You can see his frustration but it’s just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it’s time to give him a rest for a couple of weeks and let someone else have a go.”

Harrison has featured in 21 league games for Leeds this season, scoring once and laying on four assists in the process.