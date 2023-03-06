Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome believes the Whites are lacking a striker with experience, someone able to play intelligently up top and win a foul to slow the game down.

While Leeds have experience in the form of Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo up front, they have not always been available for selection due to injuries.

Leeds brought in 20 year-old striker Georginio Rutter in the January transfer window and their other forward options are also young, featuring the likes of Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Newsome thinks that while it is appreciable that Leeds have a cadet of young talents at their disposal, it was essential for the Whites to also have an experienced centre-forward to help things.

The ex-Leeds star explained that an experienced centre-forward would be better at positioning, at drawing fouls and buying the defence a bit of time, qualities he feels the Whites’ forwards are currently lacking.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Chelsea, Newsome said: “It’s great to have a smattering of young lads and they’ve invested in that Under-21s squad.

“Gnonto was to all intents and purposes an Under-21s player, but he’s exceeded what was thought of him.

“But you’ve also got to have that bit of experience, that wily centre-forward who knows to lean on the centre-back and draw a foul, buy you a bit of time and let your back four get up to the half way line and let you get possession for the next 30 seconds, a minute, that is what we need.

“And we also need that centre-forward who takes up good positions and nine times out of ten that is where he will score from and I don’t see that at the moment.”

Leeds have only scored twice in their last seven Premier League games and the struggles in front of goal have contributed heavily to a situation where they are battling relegation.