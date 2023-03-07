Arsenal have enquired about Leicester City target Mahmoud Dahoud, who is available on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Dahoud’s contract with the German club expires in the summer and he is set to leave them at the end of the current season.

Leicester are interested in the Bundesliga star, who suffered from a major injury this season and has only six league appearances thus far.

The German star does have nearly 140 appearances for Dortmund though and will bring his wealth of experience to whichever club take him on next season.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have made an enquiry about Dahoud, according to Sky Deutschland.

It remains to be seen if subsequent to the enquiry Arsenal join Leicester in pursuing the midfielder to bring him in this summer.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also enquired about him, while a host of clubs from across Europe are interested in Dahoud.

Leicester can count among their current competitors for the midfielder’s signature such clubs as AC Milan, Napoli, Sevilla and Fenerbahce.