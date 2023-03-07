Leeds United Under-21’s assistant manager Michal Pujdak is of the view that young goalkeeper Harry Christy put in a top professional performance against Derby County in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Leeds United academy and this season, despite starting four of the first six league games for the Under-21 side, Christy lost his place in the starting line-up.

On Monday, Christy made a return to Paco Gallardo’s starting line-up and put in an impressive performance against the Rams in Leeds’ 3-0 victory to keep their place at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 2 table.

Pujdak admitted that the 19-year-old was eager to play games and praised him for his performance on Monday night.

The Under-21s assistant manager added that Christy has always been ready whenever he has been called upon and stressed that against Derby, he stood out like a top professional.

When asked about Christy’s performance against Debry County, Pujdak told LUTV: “Yes, really good performance for Harry.

“He was desperate to play.

“He didn’t have many chances this season so far, but he came in and he is ready when he is called upon.

“He is an exceptional professional.

“We always know that we can count on him and he stood up to the task like a top professional tonight.”

Christy has made six appearances for Leeds’ development side this season and has kept four clean sheets.