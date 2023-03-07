15 year-old Rigg has made no fewer than three first-team appearances for Sunderland this year, playing in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup.
He has also made the bench for a Championship game, while he has seven appearances for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2, playing the whole 90 minutes in the 4-1 win against Stoke City this week.
Murty is excited by Rigg getting minutes with the first team, as the starlet and the club have a similar vision of him playing at senior level.
The Under-21s boss also highlighted the importance of first-team exposure to the starlet, insisting that Sunderland have to make sure he gets as much learning from it as he can.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Murty said: “It’s great to see 15-year-old Chris Rigg play with first-team players because that’s where he wants to go and where we want to project him.
“We have to make sure this is as rich and as valuable a learning experience as we can make it.”
Rigg is the second-youngest player to have ever played for Sunderland and he will be hoping to keep over performing for his age at the Stadium of Light.