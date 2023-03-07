Sunderland Under-21s manager Graeme Murty is glad to see teenage star Chris Rigg playing with the senior team as that is the ultimate goal of the player and the club.

15 year-old Rigg has made no fewer than three first-team appearances for Sunderland this year, playing in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup.

He has also made the bench for a Championship game, while he has seven appearances for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2, playing the whole 90 minutes in the 4-1 win against Stoke City this week.

Murty is excited by Rigg getting minutes with the first team, as the starlet and the club have a similar vision of him playing at senior level.

The Under-21s boss also highlighted the importance of first-team exposure to the starlet, insisting that Sunderland have to make sure he gets as much learning from it as he can.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Murty said: “It’s great to see 15-year-old Chris Rigg play with first-team players because that’s where he wants to go and where we want to project him.

“We have to make sure this is as rich and as valuable a learning experience as we can make it.”

Rigg is the second-youngest player to have ever played for Sunderland and he will be hoping to keep over performing for his age at the Stadium of Light.