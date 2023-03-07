Antonio Conte has admitted that he is expecting a great atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Spurs take on AC Milan in their Champions League second leg clash on Wednesday.

Tottenham lost the first leg against AC Milan at the San Siro 1-0 and they are set to face Stefano Pioli’s side in the reverse leg on Wednesday.

Cristian Stellini has been in charge in the absence of Conte, but the boss will be back on the touchline against AC Milan after recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Conte thanked his coaching staff for managing the squad during his absence and believes that they have done brilliantly in recent weeks.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss stated that the supporters are a major boost of energy for the players and issued a rallying call for the fans to create a great atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

“To be present is totally different and for this reason I have to say thanks to my whole staff”, Conte said at a press conference.

“They did a really good job and the players to stay for three weeks without the manager wasn’t easy.

“Now I’m back and I’m really happy.

“We want to go to the next round and for tomorrow I hope to feel an amazing atmosphere in our stadium.

“Our fans give us a major boost and we’re playing tomorrow against the team that won the league in Italy last season.”

Tottenham have lost their last two games and will be hoping to bounce back in the presence of their manager on the touchline to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.