AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta has urged the Italian giants to be aggressive instead of trying to sit back in the second leg of their Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Serie A club carry a 1-0 lead over Tottenham going into the second leg of the Round of 16 tie and Spurs will have to find a reply to at least ensure the match goes to extra-time.

AC Milan lost their league match against Fiorentina at the weekend by conceding two goals and Tottenham will look to do better than the first leg and get on the scoresheet in midweek.

Nesta has advised AC Milan, despite them having the lead, to not park the bus but to instead go out and try to get a second goal.

The AC Milan legend thinks the Italian club should try to take advantage of the poor form of Tottenham and play the game in the aggressive way which suits them.

“As a former defender, I actually find myself supporting the exact opposite”, Nesta said to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if AC Milan should try to sit back against Tottenham.

“I would say not to defend the first goal but to try and score another goal, I would attack rather than [man the] barricade, after all these are the characteristics of Milan.

“I would try to make it difficult for the opponent, especially now that they are not having their best moment.

“Much better to go there and play the game.

“Precisely because Milan’s defenders are better with the high line, on the contrary they are less good and struggle more with marking in the box.”

Tottenham too come into the game having suffered defeat in the league at the weekend, but they will be hoping to turn the tie around and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.