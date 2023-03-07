Leeds United are following the situation around Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

After being a key member of the Arsenal team last season, Tierney has found game-time hard to come by at the Emirates this term.

The addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko has meant the Scottish star is no longer the first-choice left-back at Arsenal and there is a possibility of him leaving in the summer.

Newcastle are interested in the Arsenal left-back, but they are not alone as a number of other Premier League clubs are observing him.

And it has been claimed Leeds are also among the clubs monitoring the situation of the left-back and could potentially pursue him in the summer.

Aside from Leeds and Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham are also said to be following the Arsenal star.

Left-back has been a contentious position at Leeds throughout the season, with both Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo alternating duties.

Newcastle have resorted to using Dan Burn at left-back but are claimed to want a natural player in that position in the summer.

Leeds are likely to need to retain their Premier League status in order to tempt Tierney to Elland Road.