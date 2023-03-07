Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani watched Manchester United’s capitulation to Liverpool, but still wants to buy the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports News.

Manchester United were swept aside 7-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, the joint-heaviest defeat in their history.

The Red Devils won the EFL Cup recently but the euphoria did not last long as they were humbled by their fiercest rivals.

Manchester United are up for sale and one of the prospective buyers is Al Thani, from Qatar.

The prospective buyer watched the heavy defeat of Manchester United on television at the weekend but still wants to go ahead and buy the club.

The Qatari is said to be a fan of Manchester United from even before the takeover attempt and remains determined to get hold of the club.

Al Thani is in competition with Jim Ratcliffe as both tussle to buy Manchester United from the Glazers family and struggle to meet their valuation.

The Qatari man’s attempt has been criticised by some for his ties with the Qatar state government and it remains to be seen if he is successful.