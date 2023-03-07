Richard Keys believes that Manchester United’s summer signing Antony is a “one-trick pony” and has become far too predictable, with Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson knowing what to expect.

The Brazilian star was one of those whose performance was put under the microscope after Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Keys was not impressed with what he saw from the 23-year-old at Anfield and pointed towards the particular features of his game which make him predictable.

According to Keys, Antony tends to go for the bottom corner every time he finds himself in an attacking position and on Sunday, Liverpool goalkeeper Allison had him worked out.

On the need for someone to help out Antony, Keys wrote on his blog: “Finally Antony. Somebody has got to help him.

“All he’s got right now is a step over, roll the ball, step inside and try to find the bottom corner. Alisson was waiting for him all afternoon.

“He’s a one-trick pony and far too predictable.”

The Brazilian will be looking to help Manchester United quickly put their mauling at Liverpool behind them in the coming weeks.

Antony has so far featured in an overall 27 games for the Red Devils, making seven goal contributions.