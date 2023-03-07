Richard Keys has questioned whether Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can get his team playing instead of counter attacking and dubbed him “Seven Hag” following the 7-0 loss at Liverpool.

Manchester United were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool at the weekend, to start March in a disastrous way after a successful February.

Marcus Rashford has scored 25 goals this season in all competitions for Manchester United and his form has been seen by many to be a key contributor to the Red Devils’ success this term.

Keys thinks it is not advisable to get carried away after Manchester United’s disastrous result away at Anfield and thinks the real test for the Red Devils comes now.

The veteran host asked whether Ten Hag, who he calls Seven Hag, has it in him to get his team to start playing proper football instead of relying on counter-attacks aided by Rashford.

“[Trophies] are evidence of the ability to win and supporters want to see their team do that”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“United have achieved that again.

“So let’s not get too carried away by what happened at Anfield.

“Shambles? Yes.

“Capitulation? Yes.

“Embarrassing? Yes.

“But it was a one-off surely? Now comes the real test though.

“How do United react? Can Seven Hag get them ‘playing’ rather than sitting and waiting to mug the opposition with Rashford’s pace?”

Manchester United have the opportunity to put the Liverpool game behind them firmly as they have two matches this week and they will be looking to win both of them convincingly.