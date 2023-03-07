Southampton have been given a big boost as midfielder Carlos Alcaraz could be available to face Manchester United after scans revealed no signs of serious injury, according to the Sun.

The scorer of the only goal that helped Southampton register an all-important 1-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday had to be replaced in the 50th minute following a knee injury.

There was fear regarding the extent of the injury, though now scans have revealed that it is not that serious.

However, Southampton will monitor Alcaraz’s fitness and progress over the course of the week before taking a final call on his availability.

The news will come as a blessing for Ruben Selles’ team, who are in desperate need of having all their key players at their disposal in the fight to save their top-flight status.

Southampton are currently just one point off safety though they have a poor goal difference.

Saints managed to rope in the 20-year-old midfielder from Racing Club in Argentina in January and he has wasted little time in impressing.

Now Southampton will be hoping that Alcaraz can kick on over the coming games and continue to contribute.