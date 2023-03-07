Leeds United starlet Harry Christy has revealed that Whites Under-21 boss Paco Gallardo warned the side against becoming complacent before their match against Derby County on Monday.

The Whites youngsters are flying high in the Premier League 2 Division 2, being at the top of the table with 35 points from 16 games.

On Monday, they took on Derby County at the LNER Community Stadium and beat them 3-0 to go three points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest.

Christy, who captained the young Whites against Derby, stated that Gallardo warned them not to take the Rams lightly just because they are at the bottom of the league table and admitted that they expected a tough game.

The Leeds goalkeeper added that he had to do more than he expected because of the threat Derby posed and stated that he is happy to keep a clean sheet against tough opponents.

“I think Paco’s main message was that, although they are at the bottom of the league, we should not come into it light-hearted”, Christy told LUTV.

“Because if we are coming in complacent and think that we are going to roll them over, that is where we get into difficulties.

“So we came in thinking that it was going to be a tough game and it was.

“I had more than I thought I had to do and Derby posed a real threat, but it’s good to get a clean sheet.”

Leeds Under-21s have four matches left in the league this season and next they will take on West Bromwich Albion on Monday.