AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is seriously considering keeping key midfielder Ismael Bennacer out of the starting eleven against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

The Rossoneri are coming into the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in north London with a 1-0 lead.

AC Milan are looking to complete the job in the British capital and reach the quarter-finals at Tottenham’s expense.

Bennacer missed the first leg due to a muscle injury but did return to the team in AC Milan’s defeat to Fiorentina last weekend.

The midfielder has been one of the key players at AC Milan over the last few seasons, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he might not start against Tottenham tonight.

Pioli is considering surprising Tottenham by dropping Bennacer from the starting eleven despite him being fit.

The AC Milan boss is believed to be favouring going in with a midfield two of Brahim Diaz and Rade Krunic.

Bennacer is now likely to start on the bench with the option of making an impact on the game as a substitute.