AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko believes Rafael Leao has a real chance to emerge as a leader and make a difference against Tottenham Hotspur tonight in north London.

The Rossoneri won the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Tottenham 1-0 at the San Siro and are now looking to complete the job in the British capital.

Leao has been a big player for the Rossoneri since last season and has netted nine goals in all competitions this term.

He is well-rested ahead of the second leg tonight after missing AC Milan’s defeat at Fiorentina at the weekend due to a suspension.

And Shevchenko is keen to see the AC Milan forward make a difference in a big game as he feels Leao has all the qualities to perform at the highest level.

He admitted that there are still things he can improve upon but is ready to see the Portuguese emerge as a leader for the Serie A giants tonight at Tottenham.

The AC Milan legend told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Tonight I expect Leao to be the leader, he has all the qualities to be decisive at the highest level.

“It’s time for him to make a difference in the Champions League as well.

“He has a lot to give and can still develop further.

“For example, being more involved in all phases of the game, more incisive with his runs and becoming more of a leader.”

Leao is likely to start for AC Milan at Tottenham tonight as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade.