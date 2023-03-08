Former AC Milan coach Fatih Terim has warned the Italian giants that Harry Kane represents the number one danger from Tottenham Hotspur to their quarter-final hopes.

AC Milan lead the Champions League round of 16 tie 1-0 against Tottenham going into the second leg tonight in London.

Kane has been in brilliant goalscoring form for Tottenham this season in the Premier League, but so far he has scored only once in the Champions League.

Terim thinks that though Tottenham have a number of great players and Milan did not treat Kane any differently than the rest of his team-mates in the first leg.

But the ex-AC Milan coach believes the Serie A club has to be very careful with the Tottenham talisman in the second leg and he is the foremost danger in the Spurs team.

Speaking to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Terim said: “With great respect for [Hugo] Lloris, [Heung-Min] Son,[Dejan] Kulusevksi, [Lucas] Moura and [Ivan] Perisic, Harry Kane was certainly not treated differently [in the first leg].

“Milan must be very careful.

“He is the number one danger.”

Kane will be hoping that he can score a goal or two to help Tottenham turn the tie around against AC Milan and secure passage for his team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.