Joe Jordan believes Tottenham Hotspur reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League would be as good as winning the Premier League for them.

The 71-year-old has connections with both Tottenham and AC Milan, who are set to clash tonight in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Rossoneri won the first leg 1-0 at home and are now looking to complete the job in north London tonight.

Jordan played for AC Milan during his playing career and was part of the Tottenham coaching staff when Harry Redknapp was the manager.

He is a fan of Antonio Conte and believes his return to the touchline could be a massive factor for Tottenham at home tonight.

And the former AC Milan star believes qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals would be as good as winning the Premier League for Tottenham.

Jordan told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Conte will be key.

“I like Antonio, he is a winner.

“If they were to qualify for the quarter-finals, it would be truly magical, as if they had won the Premier League.”

AC Milan have not reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in over a decade while Tottenham reached the final in 2019.