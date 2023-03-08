Everton have prioritised stepping up on talks over a new deal with Alex Iwobi and his representatives, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees recently tied down Jordan Pickford to a new long-term contract, without a relegation release clause.

Everton are looking at the long-term futures of some of their other players and Iwobi is claimed to be next in line to receive a new deal.

The club are prioritising stepping up on talks with the midfielder’s representatives over a new contract to keep hold of him.

The uncertainty over whether Everton will survive in the Premier League this season has complicated the process.

But the club are still keen to offer a new long-term deal to the Nigerian and tie him down at Goodison Park.

The midfielder will have a year left on his contract at Everton in the summer and is believed to be happy at the club.

The Merseyside club recently rubbished suggestions that he could be on his way to Turkey soon.

Things could change dramatically if Everton are relegated but for the moment, offering a new contract to Iwobi is a priority.