Leeds United Under-21s assistant Michal Pujdak is of the view that Diogo Monteiro is getting vital experience with the development team that will help him in the pathway to the senior squad.

The 18-year-old arrived at Leeds in January and has become a consistent member of the Under-21s team in the Premier League 2, missing only one match.

Leeds have not lost any of the three matches he has been involved in while he has also made the bench for the senior team.

Pujdak praised Monteiro for his drive to develop his game in all areas and working extra hard in trying to be a more rounded player.

The youth team coach thinks Monteiro has huge potential and his experience with the Under-21s will stand the youngster in good stead as he becomes prepared for football at first-team level.

“He’s comfortable in possession of the ball and at the training ground he’s a top, top professional; he wants to do extras, he wants to develop all aspects of his game, he wants to do video sessions, he wants to do extra technical practices and I think he will be good”, Pujdak was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s got big potential and we are definitely going to benefit from him going through this experience of playing Under-21s football, getting ready for first-team.”

Monteiro has seven appearances at senior level for his previous club, Servette of Switzerland, and he will be hoping he is in the first-team picture at Leeds eventually too.