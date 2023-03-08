West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that Maxwel Cornet will travel with the Hammers to Cyprus despite the winger not being able to play in his estimation.

Cornet signed for West Ham last summer but after only five Premier League appearances, got a calf injury in October that has kept him out until now.

West Ham travel to Cyprus to take on Cypriot side AEK Larnaca this week in the first leg of their Europa Conference League round of 16 tie.

Moyes revealed that Cornet is travelling with the rest of the West Ham squad to Cyprus, after the winger played in the 5-1 loss against Manchester City for the Hammers’ Under-21s side last weekend

The West Ham boss clarified though that he does not think Cornet is ready to take the pitch yet and thinks that he could be part of the team again after the international break.

“I’m bringing Maxi Cornet with me too”, Moyes said in a press conference ahead of the AEK Larnaca match.

“He played for the U21s the other night, but I’m generally thinking he’s not ready to play yet – I’m bringing him with me to be in the squad.

“Maybe he’s more likely to be ready after the international break.”

The international break is later in the month, which means Cornet could also miss the second leg of the AEK Larnaca clash as well as the Premier League game at home to Aston Villa.