Napoli are keeping tabs on Arsenal and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s exploits this season have not gone unnoticed at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

He is believed to be one of Manchester United’s top targets for the summer and his agent is said to have met Paris Saint-Germain last week over a potential transfer.

A deal to snare him away from Napoli is likely to be hard as his price tag could be as much as €150m, but the Serie A giants are putting in place contingencies if the Nigerian leaves at the end of the season.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Hojlund is one of the forwards Napoli are keeping an eye on as Osimhen’s replacement.

Atalanta splashed out more than €17m to sign the Dane from Sturm Graz last summer and he has slowly been coming into his own this season.

The 20-year-old has scored five times in Serie A since the turn of the year and has caught the eye of observers.

Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on the Denmark international’s progress.

And Napoli have now joined the list of Hojlund’s admirers with a potential deal in the summer in the offing.