Fixture: Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their side to welcome Hearts to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Hearts sit in third in the league table and on paper the assignment is one of Celtic’s trickier ones as they look to retain their commanding lead in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tynecastle outfit arrive at Celtic on the back of a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone, while they pushed Ange Postecoglou’s men in the last meeting between the two, which the Bhoys edged 4-3.

Hearts’ last win at Celtic Park though came in the Scottish League Cup in 2009.

Celtic go with Joe Hart in goal tonight, while at the back Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Alexandro Bernabei all play.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy and Matt O’Riley, while Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Postecoglou can look to his bench for options if needed, that include Reo Hatate and Jota.

Celtic Team vs Heart of Midlothian

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Bernabei, McGregor, Mooy, O’Riley, Abada, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Johnston, Turnbull, Jota, Kobayashi, Oh, Iwata, Hatate