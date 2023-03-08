Erik ten Hag has backed his Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and insisted that he will continue as stand-in captain in Harry Maguire’s absence.

Fernandes is one of the players who has received sharp criticism since Manchester United’s 7-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Merseyside on Sunday.

The Portuguese’s attitude has been questioned and there have been suggestions that the captain’s armband should be taken away from him due to his petulant behaviour at Anfield.

However, Ten Hag is firmly behind Fernandes and insistent that he is having a great season for Manchester United.

He stressed that the Portuguese is still an inspiration on the pitch for the other players because of his commitment and believes everyone can make mistakes from time to time.

The Manchester United manager claimed that he does not have any second thoughts about Fernandes continuing as the captain when Maguire is not playing.

Ten Hag said in a press conference: “Yes, definitely [still captain], I think he’s playing a brilliant season, he’s played an important role in the position that we are.

“He’s giving energy to the team, running a lot with intensity, in the right way.

“He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team.

“No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes.

“I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I’m happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch.”

Fernandes and the rest of his team-mates will look to bounce back strong on Thursday night when they host Real Betis at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.