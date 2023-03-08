Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Rodrigo’s return from injury could be the spark the Whites need to get their season going but has stressed that they need more of their players to step up to the plate.

Leeds have just one win in their last eleven Premier League games and are only sitting above the relegation zone at the moment due to a superior goal difference.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Leeds and Rodrigo’s injury has not helped their cause in the last few weeks.

The Spaniard is their top goalscorer this season with ten league goals but has missed their last six Premier League fixtures due to an injury.

He could be back in the squad ahead of facing Brighton on Saturday and Dorigo feels that getting their top scorer back could be a massive spark for Leeds’ season.

The former White stressed that Rodrigo has come into his own this season after struggling for consistency in a Leeds shirt.

However, he insisted that Leeds cannot just depend on the striker to bail them out and believes that in order to survive this season, more of their players need to step up to the plate.

Dorigo wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We need a spark and we’re searching for who that’s going to be.

“Rodrigo could be vital.

“When he first came he showed some flashes here and there but was quite inconsistent and we always thought he wasn’t our out-and-out goalscorer.

“This season his play has been very good and he’s scored the bulk of our goals, so he has become vitally important. It will be good from a psychological point of view to get him, our top goalscorer, back on the pitch but it’s not just down to one player.

“There are plenty of players in the team and in the squad who need to come up with solutions.

“It’s easy to look at a striker, the number nine playing through the middle, but you need to look at the wide players, the midfielders, the full-backs, the centre-backs from set-pieces, everyone is there to score or to assist goals.”

Leeds will host Brighton at Elland Road on Saturday before travelling to Wolves a week later.