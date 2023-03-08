Portsmouth star Sean Raggett has revealed John Mousinho’s arrival has brought positive vibes to the club and feels that their recent run of form shows players are responding to the new Pompey manager.

After a series of poor results despite a bright start to the season, Portsmouth sacked Danny Cowley and appointed Mousinho as his successor at Fratton Park.

Mousinho has managed to turn around Pompey’s form and they have picked up 20 points from eleven league games.

Raggett stated that the mood around Portsmouth camp is very good and admitted that Mousinho’s arrival has brought back the positive vibe into the club.

The defender also added that players are responding well to their new boss, which is evident by their recent results, and believes that everyone has bought into what Mousinho wants to achieve.

“When a new manager comes, you get fresh ideas and the mood has been good”, Raggett told The News.

“There’s a good feel around the club at the moment and everyone is feeling positive.

“Everyone’s responded to him well and it’s been shown on this run, bar the defeat to Barnsley, that the boys have taken on what he wants us to do and it’s going alright.”

Portsmouth are tenth in the League One table with 51 points from 34 games and are nine points off the last playoff spot with a game in hand.