Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is of the view that the Robins draw with relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday was a game they should have won.

Pearson’s Bristol City are 13th in the Championship table and have managed to pick up only one win in their last five league games.

The Robins took on Huddersfield Town on Tuesday at the John Smith’s Stadium, but failed to take three points from Neil Warnock’s struggling Terriers side after drawing 0-0.

Pearson emphasised that his team had several important chances but failed to convert them, and he admitted that Bristol City made some poor decisions that put them at risk of losing the game.

The Robins manager added that Tuesday was a disappointing night for his team and stressed that they should be winning games against struggling teams like Huddersfield Town.

“We have chances; we got a bit careless towards the end, if I am being honest”, Pearson told Bristol City TV.

“Put the game at risk with one or two poor decisions.

“But it was a frustrating night because those were the games we should be winning.”

Bristol City are now on a three-match winless run and will next face another relegation-threatened side, Blackpool, at the weekend.