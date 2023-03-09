Simon Jordan has slammed Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte for repeating the same excuses for his side’s repeated failures.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan following a limp performance at home on Wednesday night.

The Champions League disappointment came after a week when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United and some renewed pressure on their top-four spot in the Premier League.

Conte has been insistent that Tottenham cannot invent wins and will need more time to develop as a squad to compete at the top level.

But Jordan is tired of the same excuses the Spurs boss has been making since he walked into the job at Tottenham and he cannot see the winning mentality that he thought Conte would bring in.

He stressed that it is hard to digest the excuses given Spurs lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Here’s the question, what is Antonio Conte’s vision?

“I was a major advocate of the winning mentality that I believed Antonio Conte would bring in to Tottenham Hotspur.

“I thought he would change the culture and I think after 15 to 16 months, which is a reasonable time for him not to be saying the same things as he walked through the door.

“It’s absolute c**p to suggest that you need to build things and you just don’t invent wins.

“You win against teams like Sheffield United. That’s what I do.”

Conte is most likely expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season even if they finish in the top four.