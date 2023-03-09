Sheffield Wednesday star Will Vaulks has admitted that he is hoping that his recent form with the Owls will be enough to get him a call-up to the Wales national team.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder joined Sheffield Wednesday last summer and has turned some heads with his performances for Darren Moore’s side this season.

Vaulks was not part of Robert Page’s 2022 Qatar World Cup squad and now the midfielder is in for a battle to get into the national team for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers at the end of March.

The Owls midfielder admitted that he would love to be back playing for his country, but revealed that he has not been contacted by the Wales boss yet.

Vaulks is sure that Page has watched him play for Sheffield Wednesday this season and hopes that his impressive form for Moore’s side will be enough to get a place in Wales national team.

“I’d love to be back with Wales”, Vaulks told The Star.

“How can I say I wouldn’t?

“It’s my country and it’s a massive thing to play for your national team.

“But if it’s not to be under this manager then it’s not to be.

“It would be nice but we’ll have to wait and see.

“I haven’t had any contact [from Wales recently] but I don’t think that’s really how Pagey works, he tends to go a bit more under the radar watching games.

“I’m sure he has watched matches and hopefully my club form is enough to have been selected for the camp but there’s only so much I can control and that’s with Sheffield Wednesday.”

The defensive midfielder has featured 30 times for the Owls in the league this season with scoring two goals while assisting one.