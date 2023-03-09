Ipswich Town’s new boy Massimo Luongo is of the view that captain Sam Morsy is a brilliant player to play alongside due to his vast experience.

Morsy, who has more than 400 senior appearances in English football, has been an influential figure in Ipswich Town’s midfield this season.

The central midfielder has made 34 league appearances in the ongoing campaign, netting four goals and laying on four assists

Luongo, who joined the Tractor Boys in the winter, pointed out that he has gone up against Morsy in the past and stressed that it is nice to finally play side-by-side with the 31-year-old.

The Ipswich star stated that Morsy’s experience is visible when he plays and he is of the opinion that they are well suited to playing together in midfield.

“I’ve always had good battles with Sam”, Luongo told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It’s nice to be on his team for once.

“I’m a player who enjoys being in contact with the other midfielders so I remember just being on the floor with him all the time.

“He’s always kicking me or was late to a tackle.

“I’ve played with people over the years who have played with him and they’ve always said how good he is to have in your team.

“It’s nice to have him next to you because he’s always there and his experience shows.

“I think we suit well.”

Luongo has partnered Morsy in Ipswich’s midfield in the last four league games and led them to victory on all those occasions.