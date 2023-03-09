Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has admitted that Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra have returned to the training ground but is coy about when they will be ready to slot back into the team.

Whites’ forward Rodrigo, who has scored ten goals in his 18 league games, suffered an ankle injury in January and has been out of action since then.

Leeds summer signing Sinisterra has struggled with injury issues and made his last appearance for the Yorkshire outfit in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United last month.

Gracia admitted that both forward players have returned to training and explained that Sinisterra and Rodrigo, being out through a long term injury, are going through a process to return to full fitness.

The Leeds boss also explained his inability to provide an exact date for the return of both players to the first-team and stated that they will evaluate the players after their next training session to see whether they will be available for the next match against Brighton.

“They are doing something with the team”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“They are starting [to train again].

“Some long-term injured players need a process to come back and adapt.

“In the next training session we will evaluate the situation, [to see] if they can help us in our next game or we will have to wait.”

Leeds are struggling this season in front of goal and Gracia will hope that he will have more attacking options when they take on Brighton at the weekend.