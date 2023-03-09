Rafael van der Vaart has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have gone away from their identity with their last couple of managerial selections.

AC Milan knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 0-0 draw in north London.

Tottenham’s inconsistent nature this season has put their top four hopes on the line as well and there is uncertainty over Antonio Conte and Harry Kane’s futures at the club.

The north London club have also been criticised for their style of football under Conte and Van der Vaart is of the view that Tottenham have moved away from their identity.

The former Spurs star insisted that they chose a certain style of football when they chose Jose Mourinho and Conte and that is not the style he remembers from when he was at Tottenham.

Van der Vaart told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “If you take Mourinho and Conte as coaches, you are choosing a certain style.

“That is not the style I know from Tottenham.”

There is now talk that Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to Tottenham and replace Conte at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if the club will turn to him.