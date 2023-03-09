Tottenham Hotspur are amongst three Premier League clubs who have their eyes on Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to Sky Sports News.

The north London club are expecting Antonio Conte to leave the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

There are no plans for an immediate change at Tottenham but things could change quickly if the situation around the club becomes grimmer.

Tottenham have already compiled a shortlist of candidates they are considering pursuing as Conte’s replacement.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s name features prominently, but it has been claimed De Zerbi is also on their radar.

The north London club are one of three Premier League sides who are preparing a dossier on the Italian.

De Zerbi is considered the next top manager in European football and has impressed since taking charge of Brighton.

The Seagulls play an attractive brand of football under him and are sitting in the top half of the league table.

Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and Marco Silva are also believed to be on Tottenham’s shortlist of targets.

Pochettino would be a popular appointment as senior Spurs players have already been in touch with him in order to urge the Argentinian to return to the club.