Eddie Howe has backed Callum Wilson to have a major impact on Newcastle United’s season despite his current lack of goals at the moment.

The goals have dried up for Newcastle this season and one of the key reasons has been Wilson’s inability to hit the back of the net consistently.

The 31-year-old is still Newcastle’s leading man up front despite Alexander Isak’s presence in the squad but has scored just once in the league since returning from the World Cup.

However, the Newcastle boss insisted that he knows the striker well enough to have open conversations with him and stressed that Wilson himself is aware that he is not getting the goals.

But he still trusts the experienced marksman to find his rhythm soon and is backing him to make a major impact on Newcastle’s fortunes this season.

Howe said in a press conference: “I’m lucky in the respect that I know Callum, as you say, so well. So I think you can draw on that relationship.

“You can have conversations that are maybe slightly different.

“I think the fact that Callum’s taking full ownership of his performances, I think it’s a very, very good thing as well.

“And I’d say the same to any player and good moments, bad moments.

“Callum is vastly experienced top player. He has a huge part to play in our season.”

Newcastle have won just once in their last eight Premier League games and have lost their last two.