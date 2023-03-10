Daniel Levy has been in contact with Mauricio Pochettino to take him to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Argentinian is waiting for Real Madrid, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Antonio Conte largely expected to depart Tottenham at the end of the season when his contract expires, Spurs are actively looking to line up his replacement.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with a return to Spurs despite suggestions that Fabio Paratici is not in favour of bringing him back to north London.

The Italian has his own shortlist prepared, but Levy remains a fan of the former Tottenham manager.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Spurs chairman has been in touch with Pochettino for over two months.

The 51-year-old made a name for himself at Spurs by playing an energetic and attacking brand of football and led them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Levy is hoping to convince the Argentinian to return to Tottenham over the summer as part of his plans.

However, Pochettino is yet to agree to a deal and is waiting for a move from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to depart the Spanish giants at the end of the season and the former Spurs boss is on Real Madrid’s radar.

He is not willing to commit to a return to Tottenham before considering a potential offer from Real Madrid.