Former Newcastle United assistant John Carver has admitted that the Magpies are having a great season but believes that Eddie Howe’s side should not let Champions League qualification slip away from them.

Howe’s Newcastle have been in impressive form this season and are eyeing a spot in the Champions League.

The Magpies are in sixth place in the league table with 41 points from 24 games and are only four points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are occupying fourth place, with two games in hand.

Carver admitted that Newcastle are having an excellent season under Howe and feels that they should not miss the chance to get into the Champions League.

The former Magpies assistant manager pointed out that Newcastle have two games in hand over Spurs, which he sees as an advantage for the Magpies.

And Carver is of the view that the Tyneside outfit have raised the expectations of the fans through their performances this season.

“We have a chance now to get Champions League and we don’t want to let it slip now”, Carver told Chronicle Live.

“The worst scenario is Europa [League] but we still have a chance of the Champions League because of the games in hand over Tottenham.

“We can’t give up and say whatever happens it’s a great season.

“It’s a great season, yes but it can be topped off by qualifying for the Champions League.

“The stakes have been raised and the expectations have been raised within the season.

“That is always going to come with the success we’ve had, that always happens at the club when the bar is raised.”

Newcastle will next take on Wolves on Sunday, before they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on 17th March.