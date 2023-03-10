Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has confidence that Whites star Willy Gnonto can excel both as a secondary striker and in a winger role.

Gnonto traditionally plays as a winger on the left side, but in Leeds’ game against Chelsea last weekend, Gracia had him play as more of a second striker.

The young Italian star has two goals and a lone assist in his debut season for Leeds and has the nod of approval from his manager regarding his versatility.

Gracia thinks having Gnonto play as a second forward is not a bad option, like he did against Chelsea for a while before switching to his natural winger role.

The Leeds boss has full belief that the Italian has it in him to do great work both as a second striker and as a left-winger.

“I think it’s a good option”, Gracia said in a press conference about Gnonto playing as a second forward.

“In the last game for example against Chelsea when he started to play he played as a second forward and after we change the game we put him on the left to finish the game.

“I think both positions he can make the difference.

“His qualities I think are good to play both positions, as a second striker and a left-winger as well.”

Leeds have faced problems with injuries to their strikers and Gnonto has come in handy for them to cover in the absence of centre-forwards.