Jamie Carragher has insisted that he does not agree with the narrative that Antonio Conte has not been properly backed by the Tottenham Hotspur board.

Conte and Tottenham’s unhappy marriage is likely to come to an end at the conclusion of the current season when his contract expires.

Spurs have tried to build the project around the Italian since he arrived in 2021 but he has never looked fully satisfied while competing against better-resourced clubs in the Premier League.

The Spurs boss has often indicated that he is lacking the funds to compete with the other big boys in England but Carragher does not agree with that notion.

He insisted that the Italian has been backed well by the north London club in the transfer market since his arrival.

The former defender pointed towards the targets Spurs landed for Conte over the last few transfer windows and believes they should have been doing better given the money spent on the squad.

Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “What I will not buy is the argument that [Daniel] Levy and the Spurs board have failed to back Conte since appointing him.

“Spurs went into pre-season having just finished above Arsenal.

“Then they paid £60m for Richarlison, the man who plays No 9 for Brazil, to be a backup striker.

“Arsenal bought his international understudy Gabriel Jesus for £45m.

“Who made the smarter purchase?

“Spurs have fallen way behind Arsenal because of poor football decisions and erratic performances, not lack of investment.

“Conte also signed Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic as part of a £172m spree, the third highest in the Premier League last summer.

“In the previous window, he signed Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, both excellent additions.

“Last January they committed £39m by bringing in Pedro Porro on loan with an obligation to buy.

“However it is dressed up, that is solid backing by the Spurs board.

“Enough to demand competing for the Premier League in Conte’s first full season?

“No, but certainly enough to anticipate more consistency and a sense the team was growing and could challenge in the domestic cups.”

Tottenham have already been looking at managerial targets to replace Conte at the end of the season.