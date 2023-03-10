Sunderland Under-21 boss Graeme Murty has praised youngster Harry Gardiner for his hunger for goals and stated that the forward is a selfless hard worker on the pitch.

The 19-year-old centre forward has been impressive this season for Sunderland’s Under-21 side and has scored six goals in ten appearances for Murty’s men.

Gardiner scored twice in Monday’s game against Stoke City’s development side to launch Sunderland to a 4-1 victory.

The centre-forward almost bagged a hat-trick as his third goal was deemed an own goal due to opposition defender David Okagbue’s touch and Murty revealed that Gardiner was furious not to be able to score the hat-trick.

Murty praised Gardiner for his hunger for goals and believes that hunger in a goalscorer is a good sign for their development.

The Sunderland Under-21s boss revealed that Gardiner is a selfless, hard working player on the pitch and believes that the two goals against Stoke City have been a reward for his work ethic.

“He’s angry because the centre-half got a touch and then he had another chance later on and wanted a hat-trick”, Murty was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“That’s a great thing for us because hungry strikers being like that, wanting to score goals, disappointed when they don’t get that one is a great sign for their development and making sure he has that ruthless nature that all good goalscorers need.

“Although he got two he’ll have wanted three, and if he’d got three he’d have wanted four.

“I actually love that and think it’s a little bit of a reward for all the hard work he does for the team.

“He’s a really selfless worker, he puts a lot of pressure on at least two centre-halves, probably the holding midfielder as well, and we need to get him and feed him the ball because, as he’s shown, he can put the ball away.”

Gardiner has scored five times in his last four appearances and will be hoping to break into Tony Mowbray’s plans with his performances.