Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is of the view that Portsmouth are a team on the ascendancy and feels they will pose a different challenge to the Owls.

Portsmouth suffered a defeat on Tuesday at the hands of Michael Duff’s Barnsley, which ended their six match unbeaten run.

Now John Mousinho’s side will welcome Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently top of the league, to Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is of the opinion that the Owls have to be at their best when they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park and believes that Pompey are on an upward trajectory under Mousinho.

Moore also stated that he is aware of the atmosphere at Fratton Park during matchdays and stated that Portsmouth will provide a different challenge for Sheffield Wednesday.

“We’ve got a tough game tomorrow at Portsmouth”, Moore said at a press conference.

“We know that we have to be at our level best.

“I know Fratton Park, I know the atmosphere down there and I know the club.

“They are a team that’s on the ascendency.

“I think they picked up six results in terms of wins.

“So they are in good form; they are in decent form and again, a different type of challenge to us, but it is a challenge that we look forward to and a challenge that we have to be at our best again.”

Sheffield Wednesday have not been beaten by Portsmouth in any of the last four encounters between the last two teams.