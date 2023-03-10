Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden has expressed his wish to see Bolton Wanderers play in their typical style this weekend against his side.

Bolton are Ipswich’s rivals for promotion, though the Tractor Boys are six points clear of them and more likely to push for the top two, and the two sides meet this weekend.

Both Bolton and Ipswich are known for their aggressive, possession-based style of play, with the Tractor Boys topping League One’s goalscoring table.

Woolfenden admits that it is more difficult for Ipswich to play when teams sit back and hopes that Bolton instead play with more aggression, as is their usual game plan.

The Ipswich star revealed that confidence is high in the dressing room after their good run as of late and he thinks it is important for the Tractor Boys to keep the run going by taking points off teams near them in the table.

“When teams sit 11 behind the ball it’s more difficult for us”, Woolfenden was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Hopefully Bolton will stick to their usual game plan and it will suit us down to the ground.

“We’ve won comfortably in the last four games, kept clean sheets in the last five, so as a group confidence is really high at the moment.

“We’re at the business end of the season now.

“It’s important to take points off the teams around you.

“I believe we can do that.”

Ipswich were frustrated by Bristol Rovers last month by sitting back but since that goalless game, they have gone on to score 12 goals in four matches.