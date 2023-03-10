Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is of the view that the Gas’ have to be ruthless when they face Forest Green Rovers and stated his aim to finish the season in a strong manner.

Barton’s side drew their last match against Barnsley 0-0, which left them in 15th place in the League One table with just one win from the last eight league games.

Now on Saturday, Bristol Rovers will go down to the New Lawn to face relegation-threatened Forest Green Rovers, managed by Duncan Ferguson.

Barton stated that under Ferguson, Forest Green have become more competitive and he believes that the Scotsman will be eager to pick up his first league win against Bristol Rovers.

The Bristol Rovers boss emphasised that his team will need to show ruthlessness against Ferguson’s side and declared the Gas’ aim to finish the rest of the season strongly without suffering any more defeats.

“They have definitely picked up, as you would expect”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“He’s a class act, Dunc.

“He’s gone in with Tony Grant and the players have responded but it hasn’t quite materialised at this moment into a win or the points they would have been looking for, but their endeavour and their attitude, they are certainly competing.

“Dunc will be wanting to get his first win, they will think we are a good opportunity to do that against, a kind of mid-table team as they’ll see it.

“We have to be ruthless.

“From our perspective, we’ve still got our own ambitions and local bragging rights or whatever, but for us, finishing the season strongly and not tasting defeat – we’ve tasted a lot of them in recent months and we don’t want to again if we can help it.”

Barton’s side are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone and his side will be determined to pick up three points on Saturday.