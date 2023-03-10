Real Madrid are willing to explore the possibility of signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City in the next summer transfer window, according to the Independent.

The Spanish giants are looking at a summer of change with Carlo Ancelotti expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Getting a forward to replace the veteran Karim Benzema is a priority for Real Madrid and the club are keen to bring in a big-name player.

Kylian Mbappe is a target but the relationship between the club and the player has not been the same since he agreed to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland was expected to move to the Spanish capital before he joined Manchester City last summer and Real Madrid are now again willing to explore a deal.

The Norwegian’s agent recently sparked rumours when she claimed that playing for Real Madrid would be a dream for the striker.

Real Madrid were willing to wait until 2024 to try and sign Haaland but are now willing to test his situation at Manchester City.

Haaland has scored a remarkable in 27 goals in 25 games for the Premier League champions this season.

But there are suggestions that he has made the team worse with his presence as the focal point up front.

Real Madrid are keen to test whether Manchester City would be prepared to sell the forward in the summer.