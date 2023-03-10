Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, who is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

It came as a shock to many when Manchester City decided to loan Cancelo out to the German champions in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich have an option to make the move permanent in the summer but there are claims that they will not be signing him.

There are already suggestions that the Bavarians have been left unimpressed with the defender’s attitude and they have already informed Manchester City that they will not be buying him.

And according to the Catalan daily Sport, Cancelo has now emerged as an option for Barcelona in the summer.

The Catalan giants want to sign an attacking full-back at the end of the season as part of their transfer plans.

They are looking at Cancelo as an option and are seriously considering signing him from Manchester City.

Barcelona are counting on their good relationship with Jorge Mendes to get a deal done for him in the summer.

Cancelo is claimed to have had a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona have financial issues to sort out before they can sign players in the summer window.