Tottenham Hotspur do not see Thomas Tuchel as a good fit in their search for a potential new manager, according to CBS Sports.

Antonio Conte is expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season when his contract with the club expires.

Spurs are not holding on to much hope that the Italian will sign a new deal and a shortlist of potential managerial targets has already been compiled.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel has been linked with the job amongst other names, but the German is unlikely to end up at Tottenham.

It has been claimed that the former Chelsea and PSG manager is not seen as a good fit by Tottenham.

After Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, Tottenham are believed to be vying for a manager who will play attacking football and work around the club’s structure.

And it has been claimed that Tuchel is not seen as someone who could come in and fit into what Tottenham want from their next manager.

The German was sacked by Chelsea’s new owners last year after they felt that he was not a proper fit for what they wanted.

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with returning to Tottenham, close to four years after he was sacked.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank is also being seen as a potential new manager by the north London club.