Former Netherlands star Wim Kieft believes the goal against Real Betis should come as a relief for Wout Weghorst as he is sure that the forward was under pressure at Manchester United despite the narrative of him living his dream at Old Trafford.

Weghorst scored in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Real Betis on Thursday night at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

It was only his second goal for the Red Devils since joining the club on loan in the winter window and his first at Old Trafford.

Kieft feels that the narrative around Weghorst living his dream at Old Trafford is a bit exaggerated and is certain that the Dutchman was feeling the pressure of not scoring goals like any other striker.

However, the Netherlands star also stressed that the goal could now liberate the forward and he can now play with a little less pressure on him given he finally found the back of the net.

Kieft said on Veronica: “All of it is a bit exaggerated.

“We are looking at Weghorst because he is Dutch and given his career, but you can count on him being under pressure if he is not scoring goals.

“That is also at the expense of his self-confidence.

“This can be a lift for him because he can now function with a little more feeling.

“At a certain point, all of it becomes a bit perfunctory.”

Weghorst has been a certain starter for Manchester United despite his lack of goals due to his work rate and his willingness to press from the front.